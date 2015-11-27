Asian stocks fall

Stocks fell at exchanges in Asia today.
With Wall Street closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, local markets in the region lost momentum.
China was down 1.7% to 10,440.56 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost more than 1% to 22,245.00.
Taiwan was down almost 1%, and the Nikkei in Japan 0.36% to 19,873.34.
The Australian market opened strongly but dipped in the the afternoon to be trading down 0.21% at the ASX 200 key support level of 5,200.
