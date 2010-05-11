Asia Starts Higher, As The New Bull Market Enters Day II

The new bull market — spurred on by a gigantic bailout and quantitative easing plan in Europe — rolls into day 2!



After big gains Monday across the world, Asia is once again starting things off on the right foot.

In early action, the Nikkei is up by .5%, though it was up by closer to 1% on the open. Australia is up a more modest .17%. Korea is up .3%.

For a recap of what happened in US action, see here.

