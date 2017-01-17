Asia finds itself at a 'negative intersection' in an unpredictable world

Photo: Kham/AFP/Getty Images

There’s a lot at stake for Asia in 2017.

The region “stands in 2017 at the negative intersection of many of the factors most of concern in this increasingly unpredictable world,” according to a note from Deutsche Bank strategists led by Sameer Goel.

Asia is especially vulnerable to a whole host of geopolitical and macro risks, ranging from a stronger dollar to the policies of US president-elect Donald Trump.

The Deutsche Bank note focuses on what it calls “fatter tails,” which is to say that there are higher risks.

“The tail comes first and foremost from the exceptionally large amount of uncertainty around the shape and form of the political and economic world order that lies ahead, and particularly given the preference for de-globalization implicit in the support expressed for nationalist governments around the world in recent months,” the note said.

Let’s take a look:

