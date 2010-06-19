Asian Currencies Are On Fire

Asian currencies and stocks just had their best week in five months.



China’s soaring leading indicator and Asian export strength are bringing back investors’ taste for risk:

Bloomberg:

The won appreciated 3.6 per cent to 1,202.65 per dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The peso climbed 1.6 per cent to 45.905 and the Indian rupee was 1.4 per cent stronger at 46.1787.

The Bloomberg-JPMorgan Asia Dollar Index, which tracks the region’s 10 most-traded currencies excluding the yen, gained 1.0 per cent and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index of shares rose 3.3 per cent. Stocks in South Korea and Taiwan attracted about $1.9 billion from abroad, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Here’s the currency move below, it was a huge week, but the AP Dollar Index remains below its mid-April level.

