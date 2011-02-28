Asia Rallies Big, US Markets Flat, And The Dollar Is Getting Killed Again

Asian markets began the week strong. Shanghai rallied nearly 1%, while the SENSEX was up over 1%.



European markets are a bit lower, and US futures are just a touch lower, but the real action at the moment is (as always) in the currency space, where the euro surged against the dollar in the last hour or so, breaking decisively back above the $1.38 level.

