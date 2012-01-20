Asian Markets Are Rallying, Japan Already Up More Than 1%

Photo: AP

Asian markets are higher in early trading this evening.Japan’s Nikkei has gained 1.2%.



South Korea’s KOSPI is up 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX is 0.5% higher.

The Philippines Stock Exchange is up 0.9%.

Markets don’t have much to look forward to as far as economic announcements or quarterly results.

One of the few reporters is General Electric, which will announce before U.S. markets open.

Click here to see the world’s largest economies in 2050, topped by one of the countries above >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.