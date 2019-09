A sampling as of 5:50AM ET:



Hong Kong +10%

Taiwan +7%

FTSE +4%

DAX +6%

CAC +6%

After the UK bailout, all eyes will be on the credit spreads: LIBOR-OIS and TED.

And all minds will be wondering why the UK got the bailout right on its first try, while the US spent two weeks fighting about a strange trash asset removal plan.

