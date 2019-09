The selloff continues.



After a hard fall Wednesday, and a decent fall today in the US, Japan is down again.

The Nikkei is currently off about 1%.

US futures are ticking higher, but this is how yesterday night looked as well, so it’s too soon to know whether the post-election bleeding has stopped.

