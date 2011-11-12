America Has 20 Years Left As The World Capital Of Global Wealth

The U.S. is currently home to more ultra-high-net-worth individuals—people worth more than $30 million—than any other part of the world.



But that distinction won’t last for long. According to global intelligence firm Wealth-X, the UHNW population in Asia-Pacific will surpass that of Europe in 2024 and could overtake that of the U.S. in 2032 (via Bloomberg).

There are 62,960 UHNW individuals in North America, compared with 54,325 in Europe and 42,525 in the Asia-Pacific region, Wealth-X said. Japan has the most UHNW individuals with 13,000, though the ranks of UHNW people are growing most quickly in China and India.

In the U.S., the city with the most UHNW individuals is New York City, while the state with the most UHNW individuals is California, which is home to 10,385 such people.

California has slightly fewer UHNW individuals than Mainland China, where 11,475 such people live, holding a combined $1.65 trillion in wealth.

The map below illustrates the geographic distribution of UHNW people in the U.S. You can see the full Wealth-X report here.

Photo: Wealth-X

