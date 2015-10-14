ASIA MARKETS SCOREBOARD: Everything you need to know

Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images

Asian stocks are a sea of red on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar tumbled on the back of growing expectations that the RBA will be forced to cut interest rates further.

First, the scoreboard.

Stocks

ASX 200 5197.30 , -5.55 , -0.11%

5197.30 , -5.55 , -0.11% Nikkei 225 17891.00 , -343.74 , -1.89%

17891.00 , -343.74 , -1.89% Shanghai Composite 3276.33 , -16.90 , -0.51%

3276.33 , -16.90 , -0.51% Hang Seng 22421.01 , -179.45 , -0.79%

22421.01 , -179.45 , -0.79% KOSPI 2009.55 , -9.50 , -0.47%

2009.55 , -9.50 , -0.47% Straits Times 2983.35 , -1.53 , -0.05%

2983.35 , -1.53 , -0.05% S&P 500 Futures 1992.50 , -1.50 , -0.08%

Forex

USD/JPY 119.67 , -0.06 , -0.05%

119.67 , -0.06 , -0.05% USD/CNY 6.3467 , 0.0050 , 0.08%

6.3467 , 0.0050 , 0.08% AUD/USD 0.7230 , -0.0012 , -0.17%

0.7230 , -0.0012 , -0.17% NZD/USD 0.6673 , 0.0037 , 0.56%

0.6673 , 0.0037 , 0.56% AUD/JPY 86.51 , -0.19 , -0.22%

86.51 , -0.19 , -0.22% EUR/USD 1.1394 , 0.0018 , 0.16%

1.1394 , 0.0018 , 0.16% GBP/USD 1.5279 , 0.0034 , 0.22%

1.5279 , 0.0034 , 0.22% USD INDEX 94.668 , -0.0910 , -0.10%

Commodities

Gold $1,173.50 , $5.10 , 0.44%

$1,173.50 , $5.10 , 0.44% Silver $16.00 , $0.11 , 0.69%

$16.00 , $0.11 , 0.69% WTI Futures $46.85 , $0.19 , 0.41%

$46.85 , $0.19 , 0.41% Copper Futures ¥39,740 , -¥10 -0.03%

¥39,740 , -¥10 -0.03% Iron Ore Futures ¥377.50 , ¥2.00 , 0.53%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.601%

2.601% New Zealand 3.430%

3.430% Japan 0.308%

0.308% Germany 0.575%

0.575% UK 1.825%

1.825% US 2.042%

Here are the top macroeconomic stories from Asia today:

1. Australia’s second largest bank, Westpac, announced it will increase mortgage rates for owner-occupier and investor home loans on November 20. The decision has seen expectations for further rate cuts from the RBA rise, and sent the Australian dollar sharply lower.

2. Inflationary pressures in China are tumbling again. CPI rose just 1.6% in the year to September, missing expectations for growth of 1.8%. The sharp decline opens the door to further monetary policy easing from the PBOC in the months ahead.

3. Australian consumer sentiment improved sharply in October on the back of a change in Australia’s political leadership, improved expectations for the labour market and recent strength in stocks and the Australian dollar.

4. Singapore’s MAS eased monetary policy slightly at its semi-annual meeting on the back of regional economic weakness. Despite the modest easing, the Singaporean dollar rallied.

5. Sticking with the island state, Singapore narrowly avoided a technical recesion during the September quarter with the economy expanding 0.1%.

