G20 Growth Talk Isn't Helping Today's Stock Market

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Photo: orphanjones via Flickr

Asia started the week mixed, in what seems to be a rather muted response to this weekend’s G20 activity. There were slight gains and losses across the region:

  • MSCI Asia Apex 50 +0.3%
  • Japan’s Nikkei -0.5%
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.0%
  • China’s CSI 300 -0.7%
  • Australia’s ASX 200 -0.7%

Major European markets are nonetheless falling, though Greece’s market has stabilised after last week’s drop.

  • France’s CAC 40 -0.3%
  • Britain’s FTSE -0.2%
  • Germany’s DAX -0.2%
  • Greece’s Athens Composite +0.0%

Gold is down slightly, to $1,254. U.S. futures look undecided, pointing to a flat open.

