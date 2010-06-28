G20 Growth Talk Isn't Helping Today's Stock Market

Photo: orphanjones via Flickr
Asia started the week mixed, in what seems to be a rather muted response to this weekend’s G20 activity. There were slight gains and losses across the region:
- MSCI Asia Apex 50 +0.3%
- Japan’s Nikkei -0.5%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.0%
- China’s CSI 300 -0.7%
- Australia’s ASX 200 -0.7%
Major European markets are nonetheless falling, though Greece’s market has stabilised after last week’s drop.
- France’s CAC 40 -0.3%
- Britain’s FTSE -0.2%
- Germany’s DAX -0.2%
- Greece’s Athens Composite +0.0%
Gold is down slightly, to $1,254. U.S. futures look undecided, pointing to a flat open.
