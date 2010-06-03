Global Markets Surging On U.S. Economic Hope

Asia and Europe have surged on positive economic news from the U.S. yesterday, with major European indices up 1.5% to over 2%.



Japan’s Nikkei has lead Asian gains, with the Nikkei 225 up over 3%. The MSCI Asia APEX 50 is up 2.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng established nearly 1.5% gains, though mainland China’s CSI 300 is down under 1%.

The euro has had a bit of a rally, breaking back above $1.23.

The yen is surging, continuing the post-Hatoyama resignation run.

The U.S. dollar index (DXY) is down slightly, while gold is just below $1,225. Oil is firmer.

Futures are pointing to another decent day for U.S. equities:

