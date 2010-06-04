European Markets Hit By Bullish American Contagion

Europe has kept pushing higher, with major indices up just under 1%. Still, it appears to be more on the back of positive news coming out of the U.S. rather than Europe. The euro lost some ground, but has now been holding at just above $1.22. Gold is near $1,206.



MSCI Asia is only down slightly, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei barely in the red while mainland China’s CSI 300 ended slightly positive.

U.S. futures are even pointing to more upside today as shown below by Finviz:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.