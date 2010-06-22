Europe Is The Concern Again And It's Whacking U.S. Futures

After yesterday’s yuan revaluation rally, Asian markets have lost steam just like U.S. ones did at their close yesterday. Asia as a whole is down about 1%, with some relative strength in Shanghai.
- MSCI Asia Apex 50 — -1.1%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng — -0.5%
- Shanghai’s CSI 300 — +0.1%
- Japan’s Nikkei — -1.2%
- Australia’s ASX 200 — -1.2%
European markets are sliding. Bloomberg blames the action on a European Central Banker official warning that European banks will have trouble funding themselves.
Major European markets are lower by 0.2 – 0.6%:
- U.K.’s FTSE — -0.6%
- Germany’s DAX — -0.2%
- France’s CAC 40 — -0.5%
Gold has eased back from it’s new high, and is at $1,239. The euro has fallen back to $1.2316. Spanish 10-year bond yields are rising again, after having eased back from 2010 highs over the last few days.
(Chart via Bloomberg)
U.S. futures are nevertheless holding on so far, indicating a flat open. Update: As of about 5:30, the selling has begun in US futures. As of 7:15, futures looked like this:
(Chart via Finviz)
