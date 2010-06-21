Asia Markets Bolt Higher On Yuan-Hike Euphoria

Asian markets bolted higher today, after China announced over the weekend that it planned to adjust the yuan-dollar exchange rate higher.
- MSCI Asia Apex 50 — +3.4%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng — +3.2%
- Shanghai’s CSI 300 — +3.1%
- Japan’s Nikkei — +2.4%
- Australia’s ASX 200 — +1.3%
Commodity currencies seem to be enjoying the yuan-hike news as well. The Aussie dollar is up 1.6% over the last day, and you can see how the currency just gapped up in the Finviz chart below.
Europe’s not doing so bad either, with the euro well above $1.24 and major European markets up by a per cent or more.
- U.K.’s FTSE — 1%
- Germany’s DAX — 1.4%
- France’s CAC 40 — 1.4%
It’s going to be a good day in the U.S., as shown by futures via Finviz below.
