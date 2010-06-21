Asia Markets Bolt Higher On Yuan-Hike Euphoria

Asian markets bolted higher today, after China announced over the weekend that it planned to adjust the yuan-dollar exchange rate higher.



MSCI Asia Apex 50 — +3.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng — +3.2%

Shanghai’s CSI 300 — +3.1%

Japan’s Nikkei — +2.4%

Australia’s ASX 200 — +1.3%

Commodity currencies seem to be enjoying the yuan-hike news as well. The Aussie dollar is up 1.6% over the last day, and you can see how the currency just gapped up in the Finviz chart below.

Europe’s not doing so bad either, with the euro well above $1.24 and major European markets up by a per cent or more.

U.K.’s FTSE — 1%

Germany’s DAX — 1.4%

France’s CAC 40 — 1.4%

It’s going to be a good day in the U.S., as shown by futures via Finviz below.

