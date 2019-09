European Stocks Wobbly, While Spanish Bond Yields Keep Marching Higher

Europe has just begun rising, after weakness earlier in the day. The euro is now at $1.233… but Spanish 10-year bond yields continue to climb, to 4.91%.



England’s FTSE +0.5%

Germany’s DAX -0.1%

France’s CAC 40 0.0%

Asia ended broadly higher, though with weakness in Japan and China’s mainland.

MSCI Asia APEX 50 +0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.4%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 -0.7%

China’s CSI 300 -0.6%

Australia’s ASX 200 -0.7%

U.S. futures are looking mildly positive. Gold’s at $1,233 and light sweet crude remains above $77.

(Chart via Finviz)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.