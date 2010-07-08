U.S. Futures Already Forecasting Losses Despite Surging Global Markets

Photo: www.flickr.com

Asian markets surged across the board, with relative strength in Japan. Following higher global growth forecasts from the IMF:Japan: +2.8% (Nikkei)



Asia: +1.5% (MSCI Asia Apex 50)



China: +0.7% (CSI 300)

Hong Kong: +0.8% (Hang Seng)

Australia: +2.4% (ASX 200)

European markets are rallying. Bank stress test procedural details were released by European regulators last night, with actual test results due July 23rd:

London: +1.4% (FTSE 100)

Paris: +1.0% (CAC 40)

Frankfurt: +0.6% (DAX)

The Euro: $1.265 (+0.15%)

Dollar/Gold/Oil are all stronger. Yet the BDI suffered a 5% drop:



Dollar Index: +0.15% (DXY 83.9)



Gold: +0.5% ($1,205)

Oil: +0.6% (Light Sweet Crude $73.95)



Baltic Dry Index: -5.1% (BDI 2,018)





U.S. futures aren’t following the global surge, indicating a slightly lower open. Watch for U.S. jobless claims at 8:30 AM ET and the EIA gas and oil reports at 10:30 AM and 11:00 AM ET.



