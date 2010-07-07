European Markets Are Getting Slammed Hard As The Dollar And China Defy Gravity

Asia fell on U.S. weakness, except for Shanghai thanks to a late-day surge:
China: +0.7% (CSI 300)
Asia: -1.0% (MSCI Asia Apex 50)
Japan: -0.6% (Nikkei)
Hong Kong: -1.1% (Hang Seng)
Australia: -0.5% (ASX 200)
European markets are routing hard:
London: -1.3% (FTSE 100)
Paris: -1.6% (CAC 40)
Frankfurt: -1.6% (DAX)
The Euro: $1.256 (-0.5%)
Yet the dollar is rallying. Commodities are weaker with gold and the BDI still falling: Dollar Index: +0.3% (DXY 84.3)
Gold: -0.4% ($1,194)
Oil: -0.5% (Light Sweet Crude $71.1)
Baltic Dry Index: -4.0% (BDI 2,127)
Brace for a drop, say U.S. futures:
(Graphic via Finviz)
