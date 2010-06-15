European Markets Recovering Ground, After Initial Post-Downgrade Dip

Update: And now markets are reocvering a bit. The CAC-40 is now in the green.
Original post: European markets are down across the board.
- France’s CAC 40 -0.5%
- Germany’s DAX -0.3%
- England’s FTSE -0.5%
Government debt for Eurozone periphery nations took it on the chin a day after a Moody’s downgrade of Greek sovereigns to junk status. Greek 10-year bonds currently yield 8.67% according to Bloomberg.
Asian markets closed better off, with major markets slightly in the green. The conference board’s China leading indicator showed a 1.7% gain in April, which was an acceleration from the increase in the preceding two months.
- MSCI Asia Apex 50 -0.1%
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 +0.1%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.1%
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 Closed
- Australia’s ASX 200 0.0%
After challenging $1.23, the euro is back near $1.22.
U.S. futures are indicating a slightly positive open today.
