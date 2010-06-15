European Markets Recovering Ground, After Initial Post-Downgrade Dip

Update: And now markets are reocvering a bit. The CAC-40 is now in the green.



Original post: European markets are down across the board.

France’s CAC 40 -0.5%

Germany’s DAX -0.3%

England’s FTSE -0.5%

Government debt for Eurozone periphery nations took it on the chin a day after a Moody’s downgrade of Greek sovereigns to junk status. Greek 10-year bonds currently yield 8.67% according to Bloomberg.

Asian markets closed better off, with major markets slightly in the green. The conference board’s China leading indicator showed a 1.7% gain in April, which was an acceleration from the increase in the preceding two months.

MSCI Asia Apex 50 -0.1%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 +0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.1%

Mainland China’s CSI 300 Closed

Australia’s ASX 200 0.0%

After challenging $1.23, the euro is back near $1.22.

U.S. futures are indicating a slightly positive open today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.