Greek Bond Yields March Higher As Asian And European Markets Slump

After yesterday’s U.S. sell-off, Asian stocks closed broadly lower, with Japan and Australia seeing particular weakness:



MSCI Asia Apex 50 -0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.2%

Shanghai’s CSI 300 -0.9%

Japan’s Nikkei -1.9%

Australia’s ASX 200 -1.6%

Europe is also falling, likely following U.S. markets.

U.K.’s FTSE -0.5%

Germany’s DAX -0.4%

France’s CAC 40 -0.7%

The euro is at $1.2269 and gold sits at $1,243. U.S 10-year treasuries yield a tiny 3.16% ahead of today’s FOMC announcement. Greek bond yields are marching upwards again as shown below, but are now at 10.31% as of now.

Regardless of the above, U.S. stocks seem to be calling the shots right now, as they’re indicating a moderately positive open after Asia and Europe seemed to just play-off yesterday’s U.S. action.

