Greek Bond Yields March Higher As Asian And European Markets Slump

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Trader

After yesterday’s U.S. sell-off, Asian stocks closed broadly lower, with Japan and Australia seeing particular weakness:

  • MSCI Asia Apex 50 -0.6%
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng +0.2%
  • Shanghai’s CSI 300 -0.9%
  • Japan’s Nikkei -1.9%
  • Australia’s ASX 200 -1.6%

Europe is also falling, likely following U.S. markets.

  • U.K.’s FTSE -0.5%
  • Germany’s DAX -0.4%
  • France’s CAC 40 -0.7%

The euro is at $1.2269 and gold sits at $1,243. U.S 10-year treasuries yield a tiny 3.16% ahead of today’s FOMC announcement. Greek bond yields are marching upwards again as shown below, but are now at 10.31% as of now.

Chart

Regardless of the above, U.S. stocks seem to be calling the shots right now, as they’re indicating a moderately positive open after Asia and Europe seemed to just play-off yesterday’s U.S. action.

Chart

