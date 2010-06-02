Asia, Europe Keep Falling

Photo: Associated Press

European markets are down across the board, with the FTSE, DAX, and CAC 40 in the red by over 1%. Asia has fared slightly better with the Hang Seng and mainland China’s CSI 300 slightly in the green. Japan’s Nikkei nevertheless is down over 1% and overall, MSCI Asia Apex 50 is down half a per cent.



On the currency front, the yen has weakened against the dollar, after Japan’s prime minster announced he would step down due to falling his deteriorating public support… though it hasn’t been a huge move relative to where the yen has been.

The Aussie dollar has been grinding down slightly over the last 12 hours, continuing its recent trend.

The euro has been stable, at just above $1.22.

U.S. futures are actually pointing to a positive open, perhaps taking the lead after Asia and Europe’s fall today. Today we have pending Home sales data to look out for in the U.S., at 10AM.

