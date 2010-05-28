Global Markets Push Higher, But U.S. Futures Aren't Convinced

Asia and European stocks are both broadly higher in what looks like an extension of yesterday’s U.S. strength, with MSCI Asia’s APEX 50 surging 1.7%. Notable Asian movers were Hong Kong up 1.6%, China’s mainland CSI 300 down -0.3%, and Australia up 1.8%. France, Germany, and the U.K. are all up about 0.3%, but MSCI Eurozone is up 0.6%.



The euro has been trying to grind higher, and is now just under $1.24.

Meanwhile, the world’s fulcrum currency, the Aussie dollar, has been moving steadily higher, continuing its run from yesterday.

Still, U.S. futures look like they’ve had enough rallying for now, via Finviz. Right now the Nasdaq and S&P500 are pointing to a flat open, but let’s see how this progresses in the next few hours.

