Asia Ends Strong And Europe Is Rising

Asia stock markets surged today, after yesterday’s strong U.S. rally. The Nikkei and Hang Seng rose 1.7% and 1.3% respectively, while mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.3%, and Australia’s ASX 200 increased 1.6%. The MSCI Asia Apex 50 rose 1.4%. China’s latest CPI data blew past government limits and indicates an economy far from cool.



European markets are in the green. Their rally has been more moderate than Asia perhaps since they caught some of the U.S. updraft yesterday. France’s CAC 40 is up 0.3%, while Germany’s DAX is flat and the British FTSE is up 0.3%.

The euro is holding above $1.21 now. As a side note, did we just see a long-term euro trough?

The Aussie dollar has been extending its rally over the last 24 hours, though the longer-term direction could still be down according to Morgan Stanley.

U.S. futures are indicating a slightly negative open after yesterday’s monstrous rally, as shown by the Finviz graphic below. Gold’s at $1,220.

