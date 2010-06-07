Europe And Asia Markets Slammed Overnight

Photo: AP

Asia markets tanked today, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 3.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 2%, and Shanghai’s CSI 300 falling 1.8%. In Europe, the English FTSE, French CAC 40, and German DAX are down 1.4% – 1.9% each.The euro remains precariously below $1.20, at $1.195, after breaking the key level this weekend.



Still, Europe and Asia seem to have just been following last Friday’s negative U.S. action. U.S. stock market futures aren’t showing a continuation of the blood bath, and are actually indicating a slightly positive/flat open thus far.

