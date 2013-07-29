The Weekend Is Over And Asian Markets Are Down

The Nikkei opened down -1.63 Monday morning and continues to fall.
Australia’s ASX 200 is off -0.10% after opening up slightly higher.
Seoul’s Kospi index is off -0.56%.
As our Sam Ro reported, the amount of economic data coming out this week is incredibly dense: U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. housing data, U.S. GDP revisions — not to mention three central bank meetings.
