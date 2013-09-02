Asian Markets Are Up

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao A man looks at share prices displayed outside a brokerage in Tokyo June 6, 2006.

The Nikkei opened up 0.34% in Monday trading to kick off a big week in markets.

Australia’s ASX 200 is up 0.46%.

Korea saw an ugly PMI report to start its day, but its Kospi index is shrugging it off and is basically flat.

We’ve got a bunch of manufacturing data coming up Tuesday, and of course non-farm payrolls Friday.

Happy Labour Day.

