Asia And Europe Sputter As Greek Bond Yields Push Ever Higher

Markets today have been a bit of a snoozer, with Asia down slightly or flat.

  • MSCI Asia Apex 50 -0.3%
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng -0.6%
  • Shanghai’s CSI 300 0.0%
  • Japan’s Nikkei +0.1%
  • Australia’s ASX 200 -0.1%

Europe is currently trading lower, but not by much.

  • U.K.’s FTSE -0.2%
  • Germany’s DAX -0.2%
  • France’s CAC 40 -0.2%

The euro is at $1.2286, breaking below $1.23 today. Gold is at $1,232. Oil is weaker.

Nevertheless, Greek bond yields’ upward march continues, with the Greek 10-year now at 10.43%

U.S. futures are pointing towards a weaker open:

