Asia And Europe Sputter As Greek Bond Yields Push Ever Higher

Photo: AP
Markets today have been a bit of a snoozer, with Asia down slightly or flat.
- MSCI Asia Apex 50 -0.3%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng -0.6%
- Shanghai’s CSI 300 0.0%
- Japan’s Nikkei +0.1%
- Australia’s ASX 200 -0.1%
Europe is currently trading lower, but not by much.
- U.K.’s FTSE -0.2%
- Germany’s DAX -0.2%
- France’s CAC 40 -0.2%
The euro is at $1.2286, breaking below $1.23 today. Gold is at $1,232. Oil is weaker.
Nevertheless, Greek bond yields’ upward march continues, with the Greek 10-year now at 10.43%
U.S. futures are pointing towards a weaker open:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.