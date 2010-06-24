Asia And Europe Sputter As Greek Bond Yields Push Ever Higher

Photo: AP

Markets today have been a bit of a snoozer, with Asia down slightly or flat.

MSCI Asia Apex 50 -0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng -0.6%

Shanghai’s CSI 300 0.0%

Japan’s Nikkei +0.1%

Australia’s ASX 200 -0.1%

Europe is currently trading lower, but not by much.



U.K.’s FTSE -0.2%

Germany’s DAX -0.2%

France’s CAC 40 -0.2%

The euro is at $1.2286, breaking below $1.23 today. Gold is at $1,232. Oil is weaker.

Nevertheless, Greek bond yields’ upward march continues, with the Greek 10-year now at 10.43%

U.S. futures are pointing towards a weaker open:

