European Stocks Grinding Lower

European markets are currently in the red, with the FTSE, CAC 40, and DAX down 0.9%, 0.8%, and 0.8% respectively.



Asian markets nonetheless ended positive. The Nikkei 225 was up slightly, while the Hang Seng rose 0.6% and mainland China’s CSI 300 barely managed a positive close (up 0.13%).

The euro remains below $1.20 and gold is holding above $1,240.

U.S. futures appear equally lackadaisical, pointing to a flat open.

