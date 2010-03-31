Asia Lower, S&P Futures Lower, No Window-Dressing Rally Seen Yet

Q1 has been so good, you had to figure that in the final days of the quarter fund managers would be buying up the hot names, just to make their statements look a little better.



So far though, not so much. Asian markets fell overnight, and S&P futures are already pointing down. Granted, there’s still several hours to go before they even ring the opening bell. But at the moment, there’s not much doing, following yesterday’s lackluster report.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.