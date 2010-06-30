Asia Keeps Dropping, While US And Europe Try To Make A Comeback

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Asian markets continued to lose ground today, after yesterday’s sell-off. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell particularly hard, 2%, while other markets were down about 1%.

  • MSCI Asia Apex 50 -1.0%
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 -2.0%
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng -0.7%
  • China’s CSI 300 -1.1%
  • Australia’s ASX 200 -1.0%

European markets have been rising slightly nonetheless, with major indices in the green.

  • Britain’s FTSE +0.2%
  • Germany’s DAX +0.2%
  • France’s CAC 40 +0.1%

The euro has regained some strength and is above $1.22. Spanish 10-year bond yields are slightly higher, but just by a few basis points, while Greek bond yields are just slightly lower. Gold is sitting at $1,244.

U.S. futures are pushing for a positive open this morning:

Chart

