Asia Keeps Dropping, While US And Europe Try To Make A Comeback

Asian markets continued to lose ground today, after yesterday’s sell-off. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell particularly hard, 2%, while other markets were down about 1%.



MSCI Asia Apex 50 -1.0%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 -2.0%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng -0.7%

China’s CSI 300 -1.1%

Australia’s ASX 200 -1.0%

European markets have been rising slightly nonetheless, with major indices in the green.

Britain’s FTSE +0.2%

Germany’s DAX +0.2%

France’s CAC 40 +0.1%

The euro has regained some strength and is above $1.22. Spanish 10-year bond yields are slightly higher, but just by a few basis points, while Greek bond yields are just slightly lower. Gold is sitting at $1,244.

U.S. futures are pushing for a positive open this morning:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.