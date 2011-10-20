Philip Morris just came out with earnings that beat expectations.



The fact of the matter is that Asia is smoking hot:

Meanwhile, interesting line here:

PMI’s cigarette shipment volume in Asia increased by 12.6%, predominantly due to growth in Indonesia, Japan and Korea. The growth was partly offset by declines in Pakistan of 18.9%, due to the continued growth of illicit products, and in the Philippines of 3.0%, reflecting the unfavorable impact of excise tax-driven price increases in January 2011 and extreme weather conditions.

