Here's how much damage each of Asia's 11 major industries has incurred since the coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Security personnel wearing masks cross a road at the Financial Street in central Beijing

The Wuhan coronavirus has infected over 20,000 people and killed at least 426.

The fallout of the virus has impacted sectors asymmetrically – here’s which industries have seen the biggest equity losses in the course of the virus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Wuhan coronavirus, the fast-spreading illness that has infected over 20,000 and killed at least 426, has financial markets in China and the rest of the Asian continent on edge. China’s CSI 300 closed up Tuesday, but that was after the index suffered its worst day of trading in nearly 13 years on Monday. As a whole, Asian equities, measured by the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index, have lost 7.8% since the index’s January 17 peak, according to a Goldman Sachs note Tuesday. Chinese onshore markets led the declines, with the MSCI China, Hong Kong, and Thailand markets all notching losses of at least 9%, according to the note. Not all industries have felt the pain evenly. Here is the damage coronavirus has done to the 11 major sectors in Asia.

11. Healthcare

Dollar returns since January 17, 2020:-2.8%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

10. Communication services

Reuters FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai

Returns since January 17, 2020: -5.8%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

9. Utilities

Returns since January 17, 2020: -5.9%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

8. Consumer staples

Getty Wuhan residents wearing masks but groceries on January 23.

Returns since January 17, 2020: -6.9%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

7. Information technology

Returns since January 17, 2020: -7.4%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

6. Financials

Getty Images / Kiyoshi Ota

Returns since January 17, 2020: -7.5%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

5. Industrials

STR New/Reuters 15: The Wuhan Centre in Wuhan, China. Height: 1,437 ft.

Returns since January 17, 2020: -8.7%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

4. Materials

Returns since January 17, 2020: -8.8%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

3. Consumer discretionary

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Returns since January 17, 2020: -9.7%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

2. Real estate

Getty Images

Returns since January 17, 2020: -10.1%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

1. Energy

Returns since January 17, 2020: -11.5%Source: Goldman Sachs. Percentage returns are adjusted into US dollar terms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.