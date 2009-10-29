Asia In Freefall After US Plunge

The global slump continues overseas, as stocks in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland are opening sharply lower (The first table is Hong Kong, the second is mainland). That follows the beating seen in the US during the day.



Meanwhile, a new directive from Chinese banking regulators are imposing a new rule aimed at preventing bank loans from going straight into stock speculation. Good luck on that. Meanwhile, crazy real estate prices are obviously alive and well in Hong Kong.

