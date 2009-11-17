Asia, Gold, US Futures All Selling Off

As Sarah Palin might put it, markets are taking a day to “reload.”



Gold is dipping below $1140, S&P futures are down slightly, and Asian markets sustained solid losses.

WSJ: Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average of 225 companies finished 0.6% lower, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.4%, New Zealand’s NZX 50 declined 1.3% and Taiwan’s Taiex closed 0.8% lower.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index dropped 0.7% and India’s Sensex ended flat.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index ran into resistance at the psychologically important 23000-point level that it touched in the opening minutes, before retreating. The index closed 0.1% lower, while the China’s Shanghai Composite edged 0.2% higher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.