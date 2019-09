Asia rallies: Japan up 7%, Hong Kong up 14%. (More Asia…) Europe follows: FTSE up 2%, DAX up 9% as of 5:40AM ET (More…).



Oil holding at $64, gold $743.

See Also: Time To Abandon “Buy and Hold”? No: Time To Buy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.