Markets Are Diving All Across Asia

Joe Weisenthal

The weird thing about finance: A bailout deal that will save Germany a few billion in taxpayer dollars (by shifting the burden to Cypriot depositors) is wiping exponentially more than that off the world’s market indices today.

CBNC’s Deirdre Wang Morris tweets a photo of the CNBC Asia market wall, which is as good a way as any other to see the carnage.

markets dosn

Photo: Deirdre Wang Morris

