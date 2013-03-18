Markets Are Diving All Across Asia

The weird thing about finance: A bailout deal that will save Germany a few billion in taxpayer dollars (by shifting the burden to Cypriot depositors) is wiping exponentially more than that off the world’s market indices today.



CBNC’s Deirdre Wang Morris tweets a photo of the CNBC Asia market wall, which is as good a way as any other to see the carnage.

Photo: Deirdre Wang Morris

