Asia, Europe, Oil, Gold Keep Climbing

Asian markets rallied higher today as the vast Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum agreed to err on the side of caution before pulling back economic stimulus, declaring that APEC will “ensure a durable recovery that will create jobs and benefit our people.”



While Asia Ex-Japan ended broadly higher, the Japanese Nikkei almost slipped, managing only a 0.2% gain despite higher than expected economic growth post by the country in the third quarter.

Europe is currently in the green, while oil and gold have notched gains well with gold breaking 1130. The dollar is down vs. the euro.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.