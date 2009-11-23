Asia, Europe, Commodities, Gold, All Up, S&P Futures Powering Higher

The bears put together a little win streak last week, but it looks set to come crashing down, as they obviously failed to deliver any kind of real blow.



Asia had a big night:

WSJ: Chinese banks in Hong Kong jumped after a researcher under China’s State Council reportedly said the Chinese economy was likely to expand more than 10% in the fourth quarter. Gains in Reliance Industries boosted Indian shares after the market heavyweight announced a bid for Dutch firm LyondellBasell Industries.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.4% to 22771.39 for its first advance in five sessions, while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.9% to 3338.66. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%, Taiwan’s Taiex climbed 0.1%, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.1%, New Zealand’s NZX 50 ended flat and the Philippines’ main index fell 0.7%. Singapore’s Straits Times Index ended up 1.3% and in afternoon trading, India’s Sensex rose 0.8%.

Europe was up too, and US futures are pointing solidly higher.

Gold, meanwhile, is above $1165, a brand-new record.

