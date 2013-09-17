Asia Is The Secret Driving Force Behind This Summer's $US622 Million English Premier League Spending Spree

English Premier League clubs

spent $US622 million more than they took in on player transfers this summer— by far the largest spending spree of any league in Europe.

Now we know why.

Sporting Intelligence has a report out on the value of the EPL’s overseas TV rights deals, and it shows that money is pouring in like never before.

Between 2013 and 2016, the league will make $US3.4 billion from foreign broadcast deals. That’s a 55% increase compared to the $US2.2 billion in overseas TV money the league made between 2010 and 2013, Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence reports.

Asia is the big driving force with $US1.4 billion in region-wide deals, a huge 77% increase from 2010-2013.

Southeast Asia is mad about the EPL. Teams like Liverpool and Arsenal take summer tours there every year, and that popularity is now translating into real revenue. The countries with the biggest deals:

Thailand ($320 million)

Singapore ($297 million)

Hong Kong ($200 million)

Malaysia ($200 million)

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives ($145 million)

In general, clubs try to balance their books during the transfer window — selling one player and using that money on another.

But the coming injection of overseas cash has allowed clubs to spend big without having to turn around and sell other players.

Foreign deals, in Asia specifically, led to this:

