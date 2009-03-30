Asia Crushed, Futures Point Down

It looks like stocks will resume Friday’s ugliness, following a miserable night in Asia. The Nikkei fell 4.5%, while the Hong Kong Market fell 4.7%.



Europe fell over 2% across the board, while S&P futures are already off by 2.5%.

The only big news is the hardline that the government’s taken with the Wagoner ouster, though we’re not sure what that actually says, other than that GM’s rosy scenarios were, well, rosy.

