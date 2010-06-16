Asia Caps A Five-Day Winning Steak, But U.S. Futures Are In The Red

European markets are higher today, and the euro continues to battle around the $1.23 level.
- France’s CAC 40 +0.3%
- Germany’s DAX +0.1%
- England’s FTSE +0.2%
Asia extended a five-day winning streak, with MSCI Asia hitting levels not seen since May 18th.
- MSCI Asia 50 +0.21%
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 +1.8%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Closed
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 Closed
- Australia’s ASX 200 1.2%
The Australian dollar seems to have gone straight up, alongside Asia stocks recently as shown below in a Finviz chart.
Regardless, this may have been a spilling over of yesterday’s U.S. markets strength. U.S. futures are now indicating a lower open, after yesterday’s monster close.
