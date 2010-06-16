Asia Caps A Five-Day Winning Steak, But U.S. Futures Are In The Red

Vincent Fernando, CFA

European markets are higher today, and the euro continues to battle around the $1.23 level.

  • France’s CAC 40 +0.3%
  • Germany’s DAX +0.1%
  • England’s FTSE +0.2%

Asia extended a five-day winning streak, with MSCI Asia hitting levels not seen since May 18th.

  • MSCI Asia 50 +0.21%
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 +1.8%
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Closed
  • Mainland China’s CSI 300 Closed
  • Australia’s ASX 200 1.2%

The Australian dollar seems to have gone straight up, alongside Asia stocks recently as shown below in a Finviz chart.

Chart

Regardless, this may have been a spilling over of yesterday’s U.S. markets strength. U.S. futures are now indicating a lower open, after yesterday’s monster close.

Chart

