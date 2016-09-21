The wife of the accused NYC bomber left the US before the explosions

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Asia Bibi Rahami, the wife of the man suspected in bombing incidents last weekend in New York and New Jersey, is currently out of the country.

CNN reports that she left the US before the bombings, and was scheduled to return this week.

After a shootout on Monday, police arrested her husband, Ahmad Khan Rahami, in connection with the bomb that injured 29 people in Manhattan Saturday night and another that exploded near a planned charity race that morning.

Ms. Rahami isn’t suspected of any wrongdoing, and a US official told CNN that she is cooperating with authorities.

She was born in Pakistan, and married Rahami there in 2011. The two reportedly have a child together.

Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ) said Mr. Rahami contacted him in 2014 to help with his wife’s immigration paperwork, but the congressman said he didn’t know when she entered the country.

Mrs. Rahami eventually received her visa to enter the US after giving birth, according to The Wall Street Journal.

