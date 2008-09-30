Asia And Europe Rally Off Lows, New Bailout Vote Expected

Well, that got their attention. The chatter in Washington has moved from blaming Nancy Pelosi to promising that an amended Bailout will be on the President’s desk by the end of the week. Also, there’s renewed hope of an emergency rate cut.



Asia’s market rallied off their lows on this, Europe is now flat, and the US futures are up strong.

NYT: “I think we will be back in a couple of days with a proposal more palatable to more members,” said Representative John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Democrat who voted against the plan. “You don’t make the biggest financial decision in the history of this country in a few days’ time without hearings.”

But Representative Tom Davis, a Virginia Republican who is retiring from Congress and who backed the proposal, said those who opposed to the measure might be hearing a different message from their voters if economic conditions worsen. “The members who voted no will have some culpability,” he said.

The House leadership said Monday night that the House would reconvene at noon Thursday, though it was not known if another economic plan would be on the table.

“Stay tuned,” said Ms. Pelosi, who seemed physically drained. But she added: “What happened today cannot stand. We must move forward, and I hope that the markets will take that message.”

See Also: Ben and Hank: Here Is The Solution

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.