Asia And Europe Follow Wall Street Into Tank

Japan down 7% (more Asia…), UK down 4% (more Europe…)



Toyota slashes outlook on clobbered US consumer: “This environment is more severe than anything we have ever experienced…Honestly, it is difficult to foresee when it will bottom out.”



News Corp hammered, cutting spending and forecast: Downturn comes to Australia and UK newspapers. US local TV mauled: “a pretty grim picture.”

Terrified Bank of England may have to cut rates from 4.5% to 0%. Latest UK economic data “terrible.”

GM, Ford, and Chrysler beg Nancy Pelosi for help.

Wall Street pay to plummet. To astronomical levels.

IEA: Oil going right back to $100

