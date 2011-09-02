Ashton, Why Do You Invest?

Ashton Kutcher is a famous actor and, most recently, tech investor. He doesn’t need the money from a big startup exit since he makes a reported $800,000 per episode of Two and a Half Men.



Mike Arrington asked him on stage at Disrupt why he invests.

“When I was 19 I was a model, so being appreciated for something that’s a little more substantive is nice,” he says.

Kutcher also says that he doesn’t mind losing money as long as he invests in companies that are making people happy.

“If I don’t make any money but we’re aiding people’s happiness, that’s what matters. The companies that will ultimately improve people’s lives are the companies that will make it. Wealth chases [things that make people happy].”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.