Ashton Kutcher Passes Britney Spears In Race To 1 Million Twitter Followers

Ashton Kutcher just hit 910,717 Twitter followers — overtaking Britney Spears as the service’s second most followed user.



Both are pushing to reach a 1 million followers before CNN’s recently acquired account, CNNbrk, can get there.

If Ashton Kutcher wins, Electonic Arts says they’ll include the millionth follower in their next version of The Sims.

IT IS ON PEOPLE.

Here’s how the race stood this morning, according to Twitterholic.com:

