Ashton Kutcher Passes Britney Spears In Race To 1 Million Twitter Followers

Nicholas Carlson

Ashton Kutcher just hit 910,717 Twitter followers — overtaking Britney Spears as the service’s second most followed user.

Both are pushing to reach a 1 million followers before CNN’s recently acquired account, CNNbrk, can get there.

If Ashton Kutcher wins, Electonic Arts says they’ll include the millionth follower in their next version of The Sims.

IT IS ON PEOPLE.

f?id=49e654ac4b5437aa005dced6
f?id=49e654d44b5437aa005dcee2

Here’s how the race stood this morning, according to Twitterholic.com:

f?id=49e6567d796c7a1900e8ea5a

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.