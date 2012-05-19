The Steve Jobs Movie Will Film At The Original Apple Garage

Photo: Google Maps

Five Star Feature Films, the company behind Ashton Kutcher’s made-for-TV movie “Jobs: Get Inspired,” says it will use several actual locations for filming Steve Jobs’ story as head of Apple, including the original company garage, reports Cnet.That particular location is at 2066 Crist Drive in Los Altos, California and it served as the company’s official headquarters before it moved into its Cupertino campus.



It saw the invention of the first Apple computer as well as the Apple II.

This movie is not to be confused with Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs, currently in development by Sony and ultimately headed to theatres.

