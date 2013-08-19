Ashton Kutcher's Steve Jobs Movie Bombed At The Box Office This Weekend

Ashton Kutcher’s biopic film on the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, “Jobs” was released over the weekend.

Both critics and fans did not like the movie much and the general consensus is that it bombed.

“Jobs” only pulled in $US6.7 million nationally, placing it in seventh place overall. The movie has a pretty pathetic Rotten Tomatoes score of 25%, where the average rating is 4.9 out of 10.

The Huffington Post’s Sandy Cohen said that “Jobs,” focused too much on Apple the company and not enough on Steve Jobs. Cohen argues that a better title for this film might have been, “the history of Apple computers.”

The WSJ echoed other reviews, noting that critics didn’t believe that the film paid the same meticulous attention to detail or focus that Steve Jobs brought to his projects.

Just last week, Ashton Kutcher slammed Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak for being critical of his “Jobs” film. Kutcher alleged that Wozniak was being paid by another company to support their film about Steve Jobs. In light of the generally negative criticism, it seems like Kutcher might have just been acting out.

