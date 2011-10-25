Ashton Kutcher, Who Made Millions By Fibbing On TV, Lectures The Media On The Meaning Of Truth

Ashton Kutcher, whose perhaps failing marriage to Demi Moore has come under scrutiny lately, has a few things to say about truth and the media.



So the “Punk’d” creator took to the Internet:

“There is no gatekeeper of the truth. We are our own editors, we are our own publishers and we are our own printers. Thereby, people can bastardize the truth in any way, shape or form that they want and spread that around the world. There’s that old saying where a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth can leave someone’s lips. I think that, I was thinking that we really have to take it upon ourselves to instill a level of honesty in the works in the media that we create and share with one another and be certain that we are doing our own diligence that what we are saying is for the benefit of another.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.