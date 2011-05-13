Ashton Kutcher Will Replace Charlie Sheen On "Two And A Half Men"

Overnight, the deal was inked: Ashton Kutcher is the new star of CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men.”



He replaces the embattled Charlie Sheen (from whom there’s been no official reaction to the news thus far).

Kutcher hinted at the breaking news by tweeting his nearly 7 million fans the below last night. (For those who haven’t had coffee yet: the answer is 2.5.)

The news comes just ahead of next week’s upfronts — which means Les Moonves probably feels like the belle of the ball right now.

The new and improved “Men” will be the week’s biggest object of media frenzy and advertiser interest.

UPDATE: Here is the official CBS statement.

UPDATE #2: Surprise! Charlie Sheen is miffed by this news. And TMZ is reporting that Kutcher will be paid $900,000 an episode — yes, more than a million less that Sheen, but still way more than most people you see on television.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.